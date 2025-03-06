Ethos Financial Group LLC Has $8.93 Million Stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DBEF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBEF opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $44.96.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

