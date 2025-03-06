Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $780,000 in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,364,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,015,000.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

BATS FDG opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $265.67 million, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.71.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.