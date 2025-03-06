Euronav (NYSE:CMBT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Euronav NV (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.69, but opened at $8.90. Euronav shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 17,327 shares traded.

Euronav Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBT. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $4,261,000.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

