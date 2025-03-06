ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 150,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,970 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 70,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 46,422 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after buying an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 107,991.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $90,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,443.52. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

