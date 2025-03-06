Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $129.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $457.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

