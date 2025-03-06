Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 2,701,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 608.2 days.
Fanuc Price Performance
Shares of FANUF stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$28.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427. Fanuc has a twelve month low of C$23.90 and a twelve month high of C$32.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.37.
Fanuc Company Profile
