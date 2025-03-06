Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 2,701,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 608.2 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of FANUF stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$28.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427. Fanuc has a twelve month low of C$23.90 and a twelve month high of C$32.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.37.

Get Fanuc alerts:

Fanuc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.