FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,141 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $250.64 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $242.92 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,927.98. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.74.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

