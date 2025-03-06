First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $923,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 332.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,085,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LNT opened at $63.44 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.23 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

