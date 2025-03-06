First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,000 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,821,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 803.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,394 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

