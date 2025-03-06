First Business Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,886 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on EA shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $234,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $130,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,126.76. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $3,428,645. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $134.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

