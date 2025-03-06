First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTHI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 60,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $24.09.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
