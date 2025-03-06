Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after buying an additional 354,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,854,000 after buying an additional 542,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,523,000 after buying an additional 156,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after buying an additional 2,705,767 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $106.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.45. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $1,928,118.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,076.48. The trade was a 78.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.72.

Get Our Latest Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.