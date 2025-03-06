Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 290 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,788,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in 3M by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

3M Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $147.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1 year low of $76.86 and a 1 year high of $156.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $944,098.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total value of $269,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

