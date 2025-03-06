Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $666,495,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $422.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.96.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $348.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.30. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total value of $91,514.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,610.90. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.47, for a total value of $3,468,574.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,625.26. This trade represents a 42.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,280 shares of company stock worth $8,316,190. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.