Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 13.9% – Here’s Why

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 673,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 134,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

