Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Short Interest Update

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,255,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 9,342,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122,550.0 days.

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Stock Performance

Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

About Fu Shou Yuan International Group

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides burial and funeral services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Burial Services, Funeral Services, and Other Services segments. The Burial Services segment sells burial plots; and offers cemetery maintenance services.

