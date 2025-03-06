Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF) Short Interest Update

Fu Shou Yuan International Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSHUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,255,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 9,342,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122,550.0 days.
Fu Shou Yuan International Group Stock Performance
Fu Shou Yuan International Group stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Fu Shou Yuan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
About Fu Shou Yuan International Group
