GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Holdings Raised by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $84.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average is $86.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.