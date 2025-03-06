Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $100.64 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises 1.7% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $100,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.7 %

HQY opened at $103.68 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,788 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

