Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$20.72 and last traded at C$20.94, with a volume of 354964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.32.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gibson Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$30.50 to C$29.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.86.
In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,018,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Riley Hicks acquired 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.10 per share, with a total value of C$187,790.00. Insiders have purchased 75,910 shares of company stock worth $1,786,139 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.
