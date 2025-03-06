Glass Wealth Management Co LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glass Wealth Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 179,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC increased its stake in Visa by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.96.

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:V opened at $352.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

