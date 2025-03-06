Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Global-E Online from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Global-E Online stock opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -92.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

