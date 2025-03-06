Granite FO LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Granite FO LLC lessened its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises 0.7% of Granite FO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Granite FO LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OBDC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OBDC opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.83. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

