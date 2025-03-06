Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Greatland Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GGP stock opened at GBX 9.13 ($0.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.84. Greatland Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 3.63 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 9.70 ($0.13).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.24) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

