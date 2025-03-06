HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $968.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.97. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,780.70. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,143,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,700,000 after acquiring an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,276 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

