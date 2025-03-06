Head-To-Head Comparison: Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) and Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) and Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Oil States International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Energy Infrastructure $313.09 million 6.15 $24.34 million $0.49 58.58 Oil States International $692.59 million 0.43 $12.89 million ($0.18) -26.92

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oil States International. Oil States International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaris Energy Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12% Oil States International -2.78% 1.78% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Solaris Energy Infrastructure and Oil States International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 5 1 3.17 Oil States International 0 2 1 0 2.33

Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $45.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.38%. Oil States International has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.16%. Given Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solaris Energy Infrastructure is more favorable than Oil States International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Oil States International shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Oil States International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oil States International has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solaris Energy Infrastructure beats Oil States International on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software. The firm’s services include field, last mile management, and transloading services. The company was founded by William A. Zartler in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides wireline support, frac stacks, isolation tools, downhole and extended reach activity, well testing and flowback operations, sand control, and land drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, managed pressure drilling systems, deepwater mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, alternative energy, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

