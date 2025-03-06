Head to Head Comparison: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN)

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) and Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Texas Roadhouse and Reborn Coffee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 0 11 12 0 2.52 Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus target price of $192.73, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

94.8% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Reborn Coffee”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $5.37 billion 2.31 $304.88 million $6.47 28.73 Reborn Coffee $5.95 million 2.90 -$4.00 million ($1.45) -3.23

Texas Roadhouse has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Reborn Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 8.07% 34.02% 15.11% Reborn Coffee -67.56% -171.86% -40.14%

Summary

Texas Roadhouse beats Reborn Coffee on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

