Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $435,786,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 130,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 188,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HON opened at $209.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.10. The stock has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

