HS Management Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HS Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 4.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $65,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Booking by 55.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $896,455,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,160,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,917.46 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,887.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,642.68. The firm has a market cap of $161.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

