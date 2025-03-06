Inceptionr LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,926,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $104.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $111.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,428.67. This trade represents a 51.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,803.50. The trade was a 39.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

