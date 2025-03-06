Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,034,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,919 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $71,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $69.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.07. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $45,051.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,754.72. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,831.23. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,925 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

