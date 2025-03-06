Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – March 5th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Chevron are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies engaged in manufacturing, production, and related services that form the backbone of the industrial sector. These stocks often reflect the economic cycle, performing well during periods of growth and expansion due to increased demand for capital goods and construction. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,417,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,705,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.76 billion, a PE ratio of 134.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,736,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,503,276. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.61. The company has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

