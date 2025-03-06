Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.7 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $136.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $131.20 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 572.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 141,608 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,037.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

