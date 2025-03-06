Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) CAO Sells 47 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) CAO John A. Carroll sold 47 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $11,033.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,363.96. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $230.55 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $196.59 and a one year high of $235.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.49.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 37.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Waste Management by 892.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.65.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

