Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.11, but opened at $49.76. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $49.83, with a volume of 239,184 shares.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 408,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.