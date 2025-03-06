Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 818.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695,449 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,789,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,097,000 after purchasing an additional 746,783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 632.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 81,764 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.