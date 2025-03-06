iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 550,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 311,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 280,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.57 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.69. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

