iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Position Boosted by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 190.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 907,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 593,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,180,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after buying an additional 45,438 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 397,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,771 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM opened at $41.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.80. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

