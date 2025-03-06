J.Safra Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $111.69 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.89. The company has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

