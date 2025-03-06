J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $156,000 Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,007.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PCVX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.
In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $218,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,565,833.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at $610,664.25. This trade represents a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,616 shares of company stock worth $4,768,521. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
PCVX opened at $73.89 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.70.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
