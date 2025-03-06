J.Safra Asset Management Corp Makes New $55,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 78 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,067.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,018,000 after buying an additional 52,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $633.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $585.27 and a one year high of $896.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $714.93 and a 200 day moving average of $766.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

