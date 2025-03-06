J.Safra Asset Management Corp Takes $104,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.