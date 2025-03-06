J.Safra Asset Management Corp Takes $104,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66.
Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.