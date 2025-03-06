J.Safra Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Xylem by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Xylem by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,719,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Xylem by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after buying an additional 691,618 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in Xylem by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 16,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $129.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Xylem’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.