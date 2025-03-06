Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 67.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.21 on Thursday, reaching $137.03. The stock had a trading volume of 256,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.71.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,113 shares of company stock worth $2,551,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

