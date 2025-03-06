JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 14,847,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 12,583,109 shares.The stock last traded at $44.99 and had previously closed at $43.76.

The information services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. JD.com had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $986,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170,649 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in JD.com by 329.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,700 shares in the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,399,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,872 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $109,665,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

