John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39, Zacks reports. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.600-3.600 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of NYSE WLY traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 191,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,075. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.98. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -154.95%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

