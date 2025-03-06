Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $359,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $397.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 74.59%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

