JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Price

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,630 ($21.01) to GBX 1,725 ($22.24) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.46) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.56) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,513 ($19.50).

BAE Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BA opened at GBX 1,569.50 ($20.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 1,012.50 ($13.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($18.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,241.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,270.16.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that BAE Systems will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

