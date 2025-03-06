JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $73.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

NYSE:TREX opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.70.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Trex by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

