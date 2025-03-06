Jun Choo Sells 55,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This trade represents a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jun Choo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Thursday, February 13th, Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44.

Zillow Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $76.91 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.64, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

View Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,375,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,267,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.