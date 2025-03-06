Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $295.00 to $308.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $344.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $341.00 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.08 and a fifty-two week high of $345.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total value of $104,669.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,812.98. The trade was a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $3,229,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,536,304.26. This represents a 12.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,964. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,237,000 after buying an additional 618,362 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

